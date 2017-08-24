Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Halton region anticipating school bus driver shortage

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Halton
Tags: burlington, halton, Halton School Boards, Halton Student Transportation Services, HSTS, Karen Lacroix, oakville

school bus

School boards in the Halton region are worried it won’t have enough school bus drivers when classes resume this fall in Oakville in Burlington.

Halton Student Transportation Services (HSTS) says if they can’t add more drivers, delays for some child pickups are likely.

The boards want to encourage anyone interested to apply to be a driver.

And they’re also advising parents to check out the HSTS website starting September 5 for delay and cancellation notifications.

General Manager of Halton Student Transportation Services, Karen Lacroix, says, “We are aware of the impact any potential driver shortage could have on families and we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as the local bus operators work through this challenging time period.”

Last month an event was held in an attempt to try and recruit new drivers.


LATEST STORIES

Bathroom trends

Fashion trends

School anxiety

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php