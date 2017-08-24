Halton region anticipating school bus driver shortage

School boards in the Halton region are worried it won’t have enough school bus drivers when classes resume this fall in Oakville in Burlington.

Halton Student Transportation Services (HSTS) says if they can’t add more drivers, delays for some child pickups are likely.

The boards want to encourage anyone interested to apply to be a driver.

And they’re also advising parents to check out the HSTS website starting September 5 for delay and cancellation notifications.

General Manager of Halton Student Transportation Services, Karen Lacroix, says, “We are aware of the impact any potential driver shortage could have on families and we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as the local bus operators work through this challenging time period.”

Last month an event was held in an attempt to try and recruit new drivers.