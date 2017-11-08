Halton police warn about fake $100 bills making the rounds

The Halton police fraud unit is warning local merchants of a recent surge in fake money that has been circulating in the region.

Over the last two weeks, police have taken 11 reports involving the same type of counterfeit $100 bills of the new polymer design.

“Local merchants are cautioned to be extra vigilant when accepting $100 dollar bills especially when being used for small purchases that would maximize the amount of change given,” said police in a news release.

Police say more than one person has been described as a suspect. Investigators believe the culprits are not from the area and came to Halton region for the sole purpose of using the fake money.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.