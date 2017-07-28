2016 Business Excellence Awards
Halton police warn of digital CRA scam

Halton police are warning its residents about a CRA scam that involves a digital payment system.

Police say the victims are told they have outstanding debt with the CRA and in order to avoid arrest, they must deposit cash at a local Bitcoin ATM into an anonymous digital wallet.

In one incident, police found one digital wallet had received 17 deposits in 24 hours that totaled roughly $11,900 U.S.

Investigators believe the deposits were made by a victim of this scam.

Halton police are reminding the public that the CRA would never ask for payments through gift cards or Bitcoin, nor would they use the phone as the first method of contact with its clients.

If you are contacted by the CRA in such a manor police recommend hanging up the phone, and if in any doubt to source the true number for the CRA and make your own enquiries about the status of your account. Do not call the caller back on any phone numbers that they themselves have provided you.


