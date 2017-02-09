Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Halton police seize handgun and ammunition from impaired driver

A 37-year-old man is facing numerous charges after police found a handgun and ammunition in his vehicle.

Police responded to a report of an impaired driver in the area of Sherwood Heights Dr. in Oakville on Tuesday.

After arresting the suspect, police located a handgun and ammunition inside the vehicle.

Parker Macleod is charged with impaired driving, assault police, utter death threats, mischief to property, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of restricted firearm/ammunition and unauthorized possession of a firearm.


