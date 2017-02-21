Halton police seek public’s help in identifying fraud suspect

Halton police have released photos of a suspect wanted for using stolen credit cards to make a number of fraudulent purchases.

Police say the credit cards were stolen from a vehicle in a parking lot near Thompson Rd. and Maple Ave. in Milton on February 10.

Shortly after, someone used the credit cards to make purchases at several local stores. The suspect was seen in a white Dodge Caravan with no front plate attached.

The suspect is described as 18 to 25 years old, about 6’, and 160 pounds. He was wearing black pants, black boots, and a black winter jacket with a black fur neckline and two silver coloured zippers around the abdomen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halton police.