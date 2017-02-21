2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Halton police seek public’s help in identifying fraud suspect

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Halton
Tags: fraud, halton, milton, police

miltonfraud

Halton police have released photos of a suspect wanted for using stolen credit cards to make a number of fraudulent purchases.

Police say the credit cards were stolen from a vehicle in a parking lot near Thompson Rd. and Maple Ave. in Milton on February 10.

Shortly after, someone used the credit cards to make purchases at several local stores. The suspect was seen in a white Dodge Caravan with no front plate attached.

The suspect is described as 18 to 25 years old, about 6’, and 160 pounds. He was wearing black pants, black boots, and a black winter jacket with a black fur neckline and two silver coloured zippers around the abdomen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halton police.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php