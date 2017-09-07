Ch-Ching! Rewards

Halton police searching for missing 76 year old woman

Beatrice Dufty

Halton Regional Police are looking for 76 year old Beatrice Dufty from Burlington. She was last seen at the McDonalds at 5227 Highway 7 East in Markham between 8:30 and 9:30pm yesterday.

Police are concerned for her safety as she has medical issues and it is believed she does not have her medication with her.

Beatrice Dufty has shoulder length white or grey hair and is average height with a slim build. (The photo that was sent is dated, and she has aged since it was taken.) She is believed to be driving a red 2008 Mercedes with the license plate AMFN 314.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact he Halton Regional Police Service communication bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 5170.

 


