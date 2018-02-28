Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Halton police search for missing 13-year-old boy

Posted:
Category: Halton
Tags: burlington, halton, missing, oakville, police, teen

BradleyParkerWilliams

Halton police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who went missing after he was dropped off at an Oakville school Tuesday morning.

Bradley Parkin-Williams was dropped off at St. Dominic Elementary School around 9 a.m. but never made it inside. It’s believed he left the area on foot.

Police say the Burlington teen has gone missing before and likes to visit parks and wooded areas.

He is described as a white male, five-foot-six, with a thin build and short blond hair. Parkin-Williams was last seen wearing a school uniform that includes black pants, a black hoodie and black shoes. He was also wearing a Hawaiian fisherman bucket hat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Halton Regional Police Communications Centre at 905-825 4747, ext. 5155, or the On-Duty Oakville Staff Sergeant at 905-825 4747, ext. 2210.



