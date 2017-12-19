Halton police search for break and enter suspect

Police are investigating a series of break and enters at several restaurants and First Choice Hair Cutters throughout Hamilton and Burlington.

The break ins started in September and have continued throughout December.

Halton police along with the Hamilton police are trying to identify a man who was caught on surveillance camera.

He is described as a white male, six-feet, between 30 and 40 years old, with a thin build and short brown hair. He was capture on camera wearing a black jacket with thin white stripes running up the arms and white decals on the front chest area, dark blue jeans and dark coloured shoes or boots.

Anyone with information that could help police in this investigation is asked to contact Det. Const. Colin Macleod at 905-825-4747, ext. 2357.