;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Halton Police make arrest in Oakville stabbing

Posted:
Category: Halton
Tags: halton regional police, Kerr Street, oakville, stabbing

Halton_Regional_Police-750x422

 

Halton Regional Police have made an arrest in a stabbing in Oakville Friday night.

Officers were called to the Kerr Street Pub and Grill around 9:30 p.m. after a fight between two customers.

Police say both had left before they arrived.

According to investigators, one man was was stabbed multiple times.

He went to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested Joshua Paul Thevenin, 22, at a home in Burlington early Sunday morning.

He’s been charged with attempted murder.



LATEST STORIES

Halton Police make arrest in Oakville stabbing

Decision on challenge to Toronto council cuts coming Monday

OPP investigating after woman pulled from Lake Erie

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php