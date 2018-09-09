Halton Police make arrest in Oakville stabbing

Halton Regional Police have made an arrest in a stabbing in Oakville Friday night.

Officers were called to the Kerr Street Pub and Grill around 9:30 p.m. after a fight between two customers.

Police say both had left before they arrived.

According to investigators, one man was was stabbed multiple times.

He went to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested Joshua Paul Thevenin, 22, at a home in Burlington early Sunday morning.

He’s been charged with attempted murder.