Police looking for missing Burlington man

Posted:       Last updated:
Halton police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Burlington man.

David Musselman, 54, was last seen on July 31 at 9:30 p.m. in the area of Plains Rd. and Daryl Dr. in Burlington.

Family and Police are concerned for Musselman’s well-being. “He walks with a noticeable limp and is not extremely mobile,” according to the news release.

He is five-foot-nine, with a medium build, with gray hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a blue dress shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the on-duty Burlington Staff Sergeant at 905 825-4747 extension 2310 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


