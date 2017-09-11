Halton police looking for break and enter suspects

Ch-Ching! Rewards

Halton police are looking to identify break and enter suspects.

The break-in happened in the early morning hours of September 2 on Bishop Court in Georgetown.

Police say three suspects forced entry into a home and stole multiple game consoles and a Visa debit card.

The three suspects are described as:

Suspect 1 – A 6’2″ man, wearing a black hoodie, black hat (white logo), blue T-shirt, black pants and black and white shoes.
Suspect 2 – A 6’3″ man, wearing sun glasses on top of his head, Camo jacket, Camo shirt, blue jeans and black and white shoes.
Suspect 3 – potential man with dark hoodie, dark pants, white shoes, white scarf covering face and a red backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.


