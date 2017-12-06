Police look to identify Burlington crime spree suspect
Halton police are investigating a rash of residential break and enters into homes, garages and cars in south east Burlington.
Police say a man broke into at least six garages to steal bikes and other miscellaneous items. He also attempted to open the front door at two homes in the 5000 block of Lakeshore Blvd.
Investigators believe the same man is responsible for entering a number of unlocked vehicles in the same area.
The suspect was captured on video at several homes and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.
He is described as a white male, in his early 20s, between five-foot-seven and six-feet, with a thin build. The man was wearing a toque, light checkered winter coat and running shoes.
Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact Detective Ellie Bale of the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747, ext. 2312.
Police are also reminding residents of the following prevention tips:
- Ensure your unattended vehicle is kept locked and secured
- Never leave personal identification or valuables in your vehicle
- Park in a well-lit and attended area whenever possible
- Never leave spare keys in your vehicle
- If you have to leave valuables in your vehicle, lock them in your trunk. Don’t tempt thieves by leaving packages or purses in plain view or on the seat.
- Remove garage door openers, GPS navigation and cell phone devices and power cords from view when not in your vehicle
- Consider installing surveillance cameras which can capture the crime and aid in suspect identification
- Ensure your homes and garages are locked when absent from the home or turning in for the night
- Report any suspicious activity to police immediately
