Police look to identify Burlington crime spree suspect

Halton police are investigating a rash of residential break and enters into homes, garages and cars in south east Burlington.

Police say a man broke into at least six garages to steal bikes and other miscellaneous items. He also attempted to open the front door at two homes in the 5000 block of Lakeshore Blvd.

Investigators believe the same man is responsible for entering a number of unlocked vehicles in the same area.

The suspect was captured on video at several homes and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

He is described as a white male, in his early 20s, between five-foot-seven and six-feet, with a thin build. The man was wearing a toque, light checkered winter coat and running shoes.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact Detective Ellie Bale of the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747, ext. 2312.

Police are also reminding residents of the following prevention tips: