Halton police lay 126 charges during safe driving blitz

Halton police laid 126 charges during a day-long safety blitz dubbed Project Safe Commute.

The project was launched to address concerns Halton residents had regarding aggressive driving, particularly during the morning and afternoon commutes.

On March 29, officers assigned to 13 “high risk zones” in Milton and Halton Hills targeted poor driving behaviours specifically distracted driving, aggressive driving, failing to wear seatbelts and speeding.

Officers were asked to make notes of the excuses drivers gave when they were pulled over. Sergeant Paul Rudall of 1 District Reponse Unit said they wanted to “highlight that none of the reasons were urgent and warranted the drivers placing themselves and other road users at greater risk, and secondly to encourage a dialogue that might change driver behaviour to improve safety and the safety of the wider community.”

The following are explanations given by drivers who were pulled over during Project Safe Commute:

Speeding – “OK let me explain, I was out on a test drive and yeah I pushed the gas.”

Distracted Driving – “My phone rang 3 times and I didn’t answer it. I answered it when it rang again and told her I was driving and she was going to get me arrested….. 3 Seconds later you were knocking on my window.”

School Bus Violation/Speeding – “I was following a truck so I didn’t even see the school, all these school buses and the children. What is the speed limit anyway?”

Speeding in a Construction zone with workers present – “I’m late for a dentist appointment, my husband’s out of the country…… Isn’t there anything you can do?”

Speeding – “It’s a rental … goes much faster than my own car.”

Speeding – “I was having a leg cramp and was trying to stretch it out so it caused me to accelerate.”

Halton police say they will continue to charge drivers who choose to ignore the speed limits, disobey signs and drive aggressively.