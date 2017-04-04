2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Halton police lay 126 charges during safe driving blitz

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Halton
Tags: blitz, halton, Milton and Halton Hills, police, Project Safe Commute

halton_regional_police

Halton police laid 126 charges during a day-long safety blitz dubbed Project Safe Commute.

The project was launched to address concerns Halton residents had regarding aggressive driving, particularly during the morning and afternoon commutes.

On March 29, officers assigned to 13 “high risk zones” in Milton and Halton Hills targeted poor driving behaviours specifically distracted driving, aggressive driving, failing to wear seatbelts and speeding.

Officers were asked to make notes of the excuses drivers gave when they were pulled over. Sergeant Paul Rudall of 1 District Reponse Unit said they wanted to “highlight that none of the reasons were urgent and warranted the drivers placing themselves and other road users at greater risk, and secondly to encourage a dialogue that might change driver behaviour to improve safety and the safety of the wider community.”

The following are explanations given by drivers who were pulled over during Project Safe Commute:

Speeding – “OK let me explain, I was out on a test drive and yeah I pushed the gas.”

Distracted Driving – “My phone rang 3 times and I didn’t answer it. I answered it when it rang again and told her I was driving and she was going to get me arrested….. 3 Seconds later you were knocking on my window.”

School Bus Violation/Speeding – “I was following a truck so I didn’t even see the school, all these school buses and the children. What is the speed limit anyway?”

Speeding in a Construction zone with workers present – “I’m late for a dentist appointment, my husband’s out of the country…… Isn’t there anything you can do?”

Speeding – “It’s a rental … goes much faster than my own car.”

Speeding – “I was having a leg cramp and was trying to stretch it out so it caused me to accelerate.”

Halton police say they will continue to charge drivers who choose to ignore the speed limits, disobey signs and drive aggressively.


LATEST STORIES

Halton police lay 126 charges during safe driving blitz

The perfect pair

Best Wishes for April 4th

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php