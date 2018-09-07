;
Halton Police investigate violent robbery in Burlington

Category: Halton
Tags: burlington, halton regional police, robbery

Halton Regional Police are investigating a violent daytime robbery of a store in Burlington.

Officers were called to the Rogers store on Appleby Line around 4 p.m. on Sept. 4.

Police say two masked men entered the store. One of them had a handgun.

The three employees and four customers inside the store were ordered to lay on the ground.

One of the men broke into the store’s safe.

A number of cellphones were also taken.

At some point, one of the employees was hit in the head with the handgun.

Police say they have only limited suspect descriptions:

  • Two black men wearing hoodies, dark pants and running shoes


