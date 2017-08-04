Halton police investigate shooting in Oakville

Halton police are investigating after a 35-year-old man was shot in Oakville.

Officers were called to the area of Cornwall Rd. and Trafalgar at around 9:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.

The victim is presently in hospital. His condition is unknown.

One suspect took off on foot, but was eventually caught near the crime scene. A vehicle involved in the attack was also recovered, police said.

Two other suspects remain at large. According to the news release, they’re described as:

Suspect 1: male, black, darker skin, 6ft, 200lbs, slim build, wearing dark, long pants and a dark shirt.

Suspect 2: male, black, 5’9”-5’10”, tight cornrows in hair, possibly wearing white shorts, unknown colour/style shirt.

Both suspects were last seen on foot.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation into this crime is asked to contact police.