Oakville murder

Halton police are investigating after a man was found dead in Oakville.

Police say 46-year-old Dean Costanza was known to them and they believe he was specifically targeted in this shooting.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to calls of gunfire in the area of North Park Blvd. and Sawmill Rd.

Police located the victim, who was already deceased, inside a vehicle.

Police are asking anyone in the area of North Park Blvd. and Sawmill Rd. who may have security cameras or information to about this incident to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 905-825-4776 or Crime Stoppers.