Halton police investigate robbery at Oakville bank

Oakville RBC robbery suspect

Halton police are searching for a man after a bank was robbed in Oakville Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a man walked into the RBC Bank on Third Line around 1 p.m. and showed the teller a note demanding cash. He claimed he had a weapon and was given an undisclosed amount of money before he fled the area.

Investigators say that no RBC staff members were injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as white, 30 to 40 years old, five-foot-ten and was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, a Blue Jays hat and large aviator-style sunglasses.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Halton police or Crime Stoppers.


