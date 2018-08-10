Halton police investigate rash of vehicle thefts in Oakville

Halton police are investigating after a number of high-end vehicles were stolen in Oakville.

Police say the vehicles were taken on separate occasions between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. from residential driveways in the city.

The thieves have been targeting 2014 to 2018 Lexus, 2017 Toyota Highlanders, and 2015 to 2018 Land Rover vehicles.

Investigators say security footage from the most recent theft shows suspects walking up to the home and then use a device that appears to access the signal transmitted by the vehicles’ key fobs to get inside.

The suspects are able to start the vehicle and drive away within minutes.

Police have released an image of a man they believe stole a Lexus SUV on July 26 in Oakville.

The man is described as white with a slim build, shaved head, and was wearing light coloured baggy pants, a light coloured hooded sweatshirt, and white running shoes.

Anyone with information about these vehicle thefts is asked to contact Det. Omar Nadim at 905-825-4747, ext. 2278.

Halton police have offered the following vehicle prevention tips: