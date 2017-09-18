Ch-Ching! Rewards

Halton Police Canine Unit called in for early morning shooting in Hamilton

Hamilton Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Police were called just after 3 a.m. after shots were fired in an alley in the area of King Street East and East Avenue North. Hamilton Police along with the Canine Unit from Halton Police searched the area.

They found several shell casings but police say it doesn’t look like anyone was hurt.

Residents said they heard gunshots and vehicles leaving the area. Police are now looking for witnesses.

Police add there is no evidence to suggest this incident is connected with recent similar shootings.

There have now been 32 shootings in Hamilton this year, a sharp increase from 22 in 2016.


