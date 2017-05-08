Halton Police arrest 7 people in connection with Burlington cocaine trafficker

Halton Police have arrested seven people on a slew of drug and weapons charges as part of “Project Endure.”

Police say they began investigating a Burlington cocaine trafficker five months ago. As a result, five search warrants were executed in the Hamilton area.

Police seized a number of items including cocaine, two loaded handguns, $100,000 in cash and a 2009 Maserati with a total street value of $160,000.

Arrested are Amargit Sohdi, 48, Jessica Sohdi, Sean Bixby, 34, Jason Bixby, 33, Adam Carroll , 31, Shane Sohdi, 28, and Delroy Nestar, 29.

They are facing a total of 37 drug and weapons charges, but police say more charges are likely.