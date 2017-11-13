2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Halton elementary school teacher charged with sexual assault

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Halton
Tags: halton, Hazem Kabbera, oakville, teacher

Halton_Regional_Police-750x422

A sexual assault investigation at a Milton elementary school has led to the arrest of a 37-year-old teacher.

Hazem Kabbara, of Oakville, is facing two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

Halton police launched their investigation last Thursday into alleged sexual assaults that happened at Tiger Jeet Singh School.

The charges were laid after investigators from the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit say they spoke with several female students.

tiger

The Halton District School Board’s website list Kabbara as french teacher at the elementary school.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Constable Adam Groulx of the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905 825-4747 ext. 8976.


LATEST STORIES

Hamilton’s Santa Claus parade is changing its route

Halton elementary school teacher charged with sexual assault

Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php