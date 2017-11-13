Halton elementary school teacher charged with sexual assault

A sexual assault investigation at a Milton elementary school has led to the arrest of a 37-year-old teacher.

Hazem Kabbara, of Oakville, is facing two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

Halton police launched their investigation last Thursday into alleged sexual assaults that happened at Tiger Jeet Singh School.

The charges were laid after investigators from the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit say they spoke with several female students.

The Halton District School Board’s website list Kabbara as french teacher at the elementary school.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Constable Adam Groulx of the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905 825-4747 ext. 8976.