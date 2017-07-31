2016 Business Excellence Awards
Halloween in July at Wild Waterworks

Fun in the sun and Halloween isn’t something you hear everyday, but Hamilton’s Wild Waterworks turned a hot day into something chilling.

The waterpark was transformed with pumpkins and spider webs for the spooky holiday. Swimmers could trick or treat throughout the park, wear costumes and colour pumpkins in between checking out a haunted pavilion. Staff at the water park said they wanted to do something a little different than Christmas in July which has been an event for the past few years.

Wild Waterworks’ next event is “Western Day” on Aug 11.


