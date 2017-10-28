Halloween Business

Halloween is only a few days away and many people will be celebrating with parties this weekend.

From costumes to decorations and candy for trick-or-treaters, people are going all out and Halloween spending is soaring to record levels this year.

“We are expecting Halloween spending in Canada to cross one billion dollars and that’s an 8% increase from last year.” Marvin Ryder, DeGroote School of Business.

The average person will spend about $55 on Halloween candy and about $45 to decorate their home. A typical adult costume will set you back about $70. And of course you need to pick the perfect pumpkin.