Guns, drugs, cash seized during traffic stop in Hamilton

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: guns, hamilton police, traffic stop

A 50-year-old Hamilton man is facing 14 criminal charges after multiple guns, drugs, and a large quantity of cash were seized from a vehicle.

Police pulled over a 2009 Dodge Caravan on Barton St. Monday afternoon because the rear licence plate was obstructed.

“When police approached, they detected a strong odour of Marijuana from the cabin of the vehicle,” said Hamilton police in a news release. “The driver began acting nervous as he attempted to hide something underneath the seat. He was arrested and the vehicle searched.”

Police found a loaded shotgun, a rifle, a 9mm pistol, marijuana and cash.

The man is facing several charges including 10 firearm related offences.

He has been held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.




