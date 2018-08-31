Gun violence concern raised

Neighbours are concerned about gun violence in Hamilton after two people were shot on Hess street. Police say the attackers are teenagers under the age of 18.

A 17 year old boy and a 19 year old man were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. One of the teens has been treated and released, the other had to undergo surgery. Police say the shooting happened on Market street near Hess but say the victims took off and were later found a few blocks away on Jackson street.

A 16 year old boy and a 17 year old girl, both with no fixed address were arrested in connection with the shooting. Police say they will face multiple firearm related charges including this incident, there have been at least 18 shootings in hamilton this year.

Police say the gun they believe was used in the shooting has been found, but wouldn’t comment on the motive or the relationship between the attackers and the victims.

However they are investigating a series of events that took place before teens were gunned down.