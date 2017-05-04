2016 Business Excellence Awards
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is a superhero film written and directed by James Gunn and starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sylvester Stallone, and Kurt Russell.

Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, the story follows the team as they fight to keep their newfound family together while traversing the outer reaches of the cosmos to unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill’s true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes’ aid as the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand.

Sequel to the 2014 smash hit Guardians of the Galaxy, Gunn explains that the new film will focus on the progression of the Guardians’ group dynamic. “I knew where I wanted the story to go before the first film was out in theaters. This movie is about all of the characters being a family. And being a family is a lot more difficult than becoming a family. It’s a much more complicated story. In the first movie, a bunch of characters are outsiders. They come together. But where does that leave them?”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is rated PG.


