Two men steal from group of youths in Burlington park

Halton police are investigating after a group of youths were robbed by two men in a Burlington park.

Officers were called to Orchard Community Park near Blue Spruce Ave. and Sutton Dr. around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police were told two men approached the group and one of the men gestured that he had a weapon in his waistband.

The men then told the youths to empty their pockets. The group complied and turned over cell phones, jewelry and student identifications.

No one was injured during the incident and the pair took off.

Investigators say the men may have approached a second group of youths where they made similar demands.

Police describe the first suspect as a black male, between 18 and 25 years old, roughly six-foot and 200 lbs. He was wearing a black camouflage bandana that covered his face, a grey hoodie and dark pants.

The second suspect is described by police as a light skinned black male, between 18 and 25 years old, about five-foot-seven, with a thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Phil Vandenbeukel 905-825-4747 ext. 2343.