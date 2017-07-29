Grimsby Fire affects local businesses

It has been three weeks since a fire ripped through a historic building in downtown Grimsby.

The blaze gutted three businesses and the historic building is now set for demolition, but many businesses in the area are wondering when that is going to happen.

The building is still standing, but fencing has been put up blocking people and cars from getting too close.

It is not clear when it will be leveled but local shops say the burnt out structure is bad for business.

Lisa Deelen runs Wicked Things Baskets and Gifts, and while the fire spared her store, her business has taken a hit.

Traffic on Main Street has been reduced to one lane between Ontario and Elm Street.

Not much has changed since fire fighters put out the blaze.

Fire officials say it started at the back of the building and quickly spread causing $2,000,000 in damages.

The cause is still under investigation.

Luca Vitali is the owner of Casa Toscana, he says there is a perception that downtown is closed.

The town of Grimsby has released the buildings back to their owners.

They must apply for a demolition permit with the town.

There is no timeline for when the work will happen, but business owners like Vitali are hopeful.

The biggest hit for shops has been the departure of the farmers’ market, which draws about 3000 people a week.

Because of the fire, it has been moved to the Peach King Centre, taking much needed business with it.

The farmers market is set to return to downtown Grimsby once the building has been demolished.

The local shops here also plan on throwing a big party next month in hopes of boosting the moral.