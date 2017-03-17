Grenade brought to downtown Hamilton police station for disposal

Police are reminding residents of the dangers of moving explosives after a person brought a grenade to a Hamilton police station for disposal.

The person told officers at the central police station they found the grenade inside the home of someone who had passed away.

Officers restricted access to the area and assisted people in and out of the station at 155 King William St. to ensure everyone’s safety.

Police found the grenade in the trunk of a vehicle, rendered it safe and removed it for disposal.

“Police recognize that often times people will discover items like firearms, weapons, ammunition, antique firearms and in this case a grenade. These types of items may have very well been inherited by family members who have perhaps passed away or not disclosed that they even had some of these types of items,” said Const. Steve Welton in a news release.

“We must make it clear, in the interest of everyone’s safety in our community. If anyone discovers these types of items within their home or on their property to contact the police. Do not attempt to touch, move or transport them anywhere. Contact the police immediately. Police will respond with the appropriate resources and assist with the safe removal keeping public safety in mind at all times.”