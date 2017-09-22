Watch CHCH Live
Green Graves

Category: Niagara
Many people are making an effort to live in environmentally friendly ways and that mentality can now carry on even after death.

At Fairview Cemetery on Stanley avenue in Niagara Falls, crews are finishing the final touches on Willow’s Rest, an area within the cemetery dedicated to green grave sites.

Mark Richardson, director of cemeteries, says a green burial eliminates the use of any synthetic chemicals or fibres often used in a conventional burial and doesn’t require the release of greenhouse gases that are emited during cremation.

“The body is not embalmed, the body is placed in a cotton shroud or an untreated casket.”

Willow’s Rest officially opens Saturday at 1:30 pm.


