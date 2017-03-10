Green bin concerns

A concerned viewer caught a Green for Life or GFL employee mixing both trash and compost into a truck designated for only garbage on her dash-cam and is concerned that all trash is collected in that way.

The city has 40 of it’s own trucks to collect garbage and compost from half the city. Since 2013 they pay GFL $15-million a year to collect the other half of the city’s garbage and compost along with all Hamilton’s recycling.

“It’s unacceptable, we are investigating and we will manage the performance of that worker and take the appropriate action.” Stephen Bailey, superintendent of waste collection.

GFL refused an on-camera interview but the city says they’re working with the them in the investigation. Bailey says while supervisors routinely check on street-level operations, they welcome the public’s input in any form.