;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Great food, great wine & great music

Posted:
Category: Out and About
Tags: AJ McLaughlin, Angel's Gate Winery, beamsville, Fielding Estate, food, Graze the Bench, heidi fielding, Jane Dietl, Kevin Echlin, Matt Hemmingsen, music, Peninsula Ridge, Rosewood Estate, Ryan Corrigan, Tianna H & Jazz with a Twist, tim bolen, Tuxedo Bluegrass, wine


One of the most anticipated events in the Beamsville Bench is only a couple weeks away. The annual Graze the Bench has the best wineries in the area coming together for a sip, a savour and a groove.

Follow on Instagram & Facebook



LATEST STORIES

Johnny Manziel fever

Fencing tournament at Brock University

Ticats fans head to McMaster to watch Johnny Manziel in action

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php