Grant Litt appeals his conviction

A Court of Appeal Judge says she will decide Friday whether Grant Litt will get out on bail, pending an appeal.

In May, the 24 year-old Waterloo-area man was convicted of breaking into a stranger’s house and choking and sexually assaulting a 15 year-old Flamborough girl. Thursday, he was sentenced to five years in prison. Grant Litt maintains he is innocent.

Litt was not at his court of appeal bail hearing but his parents and his other supporters filled the back row of the courtroom. They declined to comment afterwards, as did his lawyer, Danielle Robitaille.

In court, Robitaille argued that trial judge Fred Campling erred in several ways. The defence says the judge placed too much weight on weak circumstantial evidence. For example, there was an impression of a boot left at the scene that seemed to match the Kodiak work boots found in Grant Litt’s vehicle, but the defence says those are really common work boots and the impression could have been left by any number of people.

The defence also says the photo lineup was inadequate in the way it was presented to the victim and the way she identified Litt, without complete certainty until she saw another photo of him.

Crown Caitlin Sharawy opposed bail. She said the strong evidence in this case included the victim’s positive identification of Litt, but also that the clothes he wore to his work site near the victim’s house that day matched her description and that Litt was driving a red work truck like the one she saw park at her house.

Appeal Court Justice Sarah Pepall said she was concerned that the trial judge seemed to focus on the boot print over other evidence.