Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Grandmothers of Steel

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Grandmothers of Steel, hamilton, stephen lewis foundation


Grandmothers in Hamilton got together today to support grandmothers in Africa.

Live music, food and colourful displays of hand-made crafts, just in time for the holiday season were being sold at the Dundas Lions Memorial Community Centre today.

Hamilton’s Grandmothers of Steel are part of a growing campaign to support the Stephen Lewis Foundation with a focus on African grandmothers who are raising their grandchildren orphaned by the HIV/AIDS pandemic.

Many of these grandmothers are working hard to rebuild their communities devastated by the disease.

This was the 11th year for the event. Grandmothers of Steel is one of over 240 groups across Canada, and now Australia and the UK.


LATEST STORIES

Young Hamiltonian sells Bathbombs for Charity

Grandmothers of Steel

Hamilton Volunteer Firefighters Annual Food Drive

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php