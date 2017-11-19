Grandmothers in Hamilton got together today to support grandmothers in Africa.

Live music, food and colourful displays of hand-made crafts, just in time for the holiday season were being sold at the Dundas Lions Memorial Community Centre today.

Hamilton’s Grandmothers of Steel are part of a growing campaign to support the Stephen Lewis Foundation with a focus on African grandmothers who are raising their grandchildren orphaned by the HIV/AIDS pandemic.

Many of these grandmothers are working hard to rebuild their communities devastated by the disease.

This was the 11th year for the event. Grandmothers of Steel is one of over 240 groups across Canada, and now Australia and the UK.