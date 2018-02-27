Grandmother, mother and son killed in triple murder-suicide

A man whose mother, brother and grandmother died in a triple murder-suicide in a rural community said the alleged murderer had been “stalking” his mother.

Ulla Theoret, 55, Paul Theoret, 28, and Raija Turanen, 88, were found dead at their home in Ryerson Township, Ont., on Friday evening.

According to The Canadian Press, Thomas Theoret said the alleged killer, 58-year-old Mark Jones, and his mother had known each other for a while before their relationship ended badly.

The bodies of Theoret’s family members and Jones were found by a friend who had stopped by the home for a visit. Police say the deaths took place sometime between Wednesday evening and 7:30 p.m. Friday when the friend made the grisly discovery.

Two guns were found inside the home but police would not say if the victims were shot.

Investigators say the cause of death is pending post mortem examinations.

Police are asking anyone who may have had contact with any of these individuals on Feb. 22 or Feb. 23 to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.