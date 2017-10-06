2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Government to payout $800M to Indigenous victims

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags:

parliament

The federal government has announced they will pay hundreds of millions of dollars to survivors of the Sixties Scoop of Indigenous children.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett held back tears as she made the announcement in Ottawa Friday morning. Bennett referred to the Sixties Scoop as a dark and painful chapter in Canada’s history.

Indigenous children were removed from their homes by child welfare agencies between the 1960s and 1980s and placed in the care of non-Indigenous families.

Bennett called the settlement a meaningful resolution to a painful legacy.

The agreement provides up to $750 million in compensation for an estimated 20,000 Indigenous survivors.

It also includes an investment of up to $50 million for a foundation aimed at healing and reconciliation for families.

“The survivors have identified the loss of language and culture, and therefore their identity, as the greatest harm. The creation of a foundation will directly address the need for survivors to claim a secure personal cultural identity,” said Bennett in a press release.


LATEST STORIES

Government to payout $800M to Indigenous victims

Best Wishes for October 6 to October 8, 2017

13th annual Halloween Haunt at Canada's Wonderland

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php