Goon: Last of the Enforcers

Posted:
Category: New Releases, New Theatrical, The Watchlist
Tags: alison pill, elisha cuthbert, GOON, hockey, jay baruchel, kim coates, Last of the Enforcers, Liev Schreiber, Marc-André Grondin, movies, seann william scott, trailers, wyatt russell
Jay Baruchel makes his feature film directorial debut this weekend with Goon: Last of the Enforcers, the sequel to the 2012 hockey comedy he wrote and starred in. Many of the first film’s cast members return including Seann William Scott, Liev Schreiber, Alison Pill, Marc-André Grondin, and Kim Coates, with new additions Wyatt Russell and Elisha Cuthbert rounding out the cast.

It’s a new day for the Halifax Highlanders. A pro lockout has reunited old teammates and brought a crew of new players to the bench; notably missing from the line-up, however, is everyone’s favourite enforcer and heart of the team, Doug “The Thug” Glatt. Sidelined after one too many hits and now married with a baby on the way, Doug is hanging up his skates and settling into life as an insurance salesman. But when Doug’s nemesis, Anders Cain, is made captain of the Highlanders and new ownership threatens to tear his team apart, Doug is compelled back into action.

“The aim was to get our team back together,”says Baruchel. “GOON was (Michael) Dowse’s movie and he is one of my best friends, one of my heroes and a mentor. Only when he was officially out and said he wanted me to be the guy to take over, did I say ‘okay, it should be me’; to borrow a sports analogy -– instead of finding a free agent, we promoted from the youth academy.”

Goon: Last of the Enforcers is rated 14A.


