Goodbye Christopher Robin

Goodbye Christopher Robin is a biographical drama directed by Simon Curtis (Woman in Gold). The film stars Domhnall Gleeson, Margot Robbie, Kelly Macdonald, Alex Lawther and Will Tilston.

GOODBYE CHRISTOPHER ROBIN gives a rare glimpse into the relationship between beloved children’s author A.A. Milne (Domhnall Gleeson) and his son Christopher Robin (Will Tilston), whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie-the-Pooh. Along with his mother Daphne (Margot Robbie), and his nanny Olive (Kelly Macdonald), Christopher Robin and his family are swept up in the international success of the books; the enchanting tales bringing hope and comfort to England after the First World War. But with the eyes of the world on Christopher Robin, what will the cost be to the family?

“[The script] touched on so many issues that are really close to my heart,” says Curtis. “It’s about being a parent and having children and then having to let them go. It’s about England between the wars, which was such a momentous time. It’s also about the act of creation, about the writing of one of the most beloved stories ever written.”

Goodbye Christopher Robin is rated PG.


