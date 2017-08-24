2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards
THE WATCHLIST

Good Time

Posted:
Category: New Releases, New Theatrical, The Watchlist
Tags: barkhad abdi, ben safdie, buddy duress, cannes, crime, good time, Jennifer Jason Leigh, josh safdie, movies, robert pattinson, thriller, trailers

Good Time is a crime thriller directed by Ben and Josh Safdie (Heaven Knows What). It vied for the Palme d’Or at Cannes this year and stars Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ben Safdie, Barkhad Abdi, and Buddy Duress.

After a botched bank robbery lands his younger brother in prison, Constantine “Connie” Nikas (Robert Pattinson) embarks on a twisted odyssey through the city’s underworld in an increasingly desperate— and dangerous — attempt to get his brother Nick (Benny Safdie) out of jail. Over the course of one adrenalized night, Connie finds himself racing against the clock to save his brother and himself, knowing both their lives hang in the balance.

Josh and his writing partner Ronald Bronstein actually wrote the script for Good Time with Pattinson in mind to star. “It’s always important to us that we love our characters, they are heroes, always,” says Josh. “They refuse to accept the status quo of life and try their best to make their mark. With Rob, we found an extremely charming and likable man — but also an incredible paradox. He could create this electric fuse of an outsider who also desperately wants to connect. When you’re writing for someone, you must bring a piece of him to the character. I think Rob’s true essence captures a sense of yearning and vulnerability in Connie that I find incredibly endearing.”

Good Time is rated 14A.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Posts

The Only Living Boy in New York The Only Living Boy in New York
All Saints All Saints

css.php