Good Time is a crime thriller directed by Ben and Josh Safdie (Heaven Knows What). It vied for the Palme d’Or at Cannes this year and stars Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ben Safdie, Barkhad Abdi, and Buddy Duress.

After a botched bank robbery lands his younger brother in prison, Constantine “Connie” Nikas (Robert Pattinson) embarks on a twisted odyssey through the city’s underworld in an increasingly desperate— and dangerous — attempt to get his brother Nick (Benny Safdie) out of jail. Over the course of one adrenalized night, Connie finds himself racing against the clock to save his brother and himself, knowing both their lives hang in the balance.

Josh and his writing partner Ronald Bronstein actually wrote the script for Good Time with Pattinson in mind to star. “It’s always important to us that we love our characters, they are heroes, always,” says Josh. “They refuse to accept the status quo of life and try their best to make their mark. With Rob, we found an extremely charming and likable man — but also an incredible paradox. He could create this electric fuse of an outsider who also desperately wants to connect. When you’re writing for someone, you must bring a piece of him to the character. I think Rob’s true essence captures a sense of yearning and vulnerability in Connie that I find incredibly endearing.”

Good Time is rated 14A.