The Good Shepherd plans on building more affordable housing

The Good Shepherd centre officials estimate more than 3000 single women are either living on the street in Hamilton, or staying in precarious situations. That’s why they’re building 26 affordable housing units downtown, but they need to sell existing properties to help fund the project.

“Our mission is not to just build housing units, but to build a community for women.” Katherine Kalinowski, Good Shepherd.

The Patterson street project will be built in the field off of Queen street north. There’ll be 26 different units averaging 500 square feet in size.

Today city council approved the Good Shepherd’s plan to sell off some it’s properties to help fund the project.

“These are older buildings built in the 1900’s, they’re well maintained but tired and expensive to maintain. The intention is to sell the John street property in the future.”

Right now 10 people are living in the 4 affordable housing units, they will need to move.

“We will assist them in finding new housing, rent supplement and that they get to choose what works for them instead of us telling them.”

The Patterson project is still in the planning stages and the John street property isn’t expected to hit the market until the spring of 2019.