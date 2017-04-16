Good Shepherd feeds those in need for Easter

The Good Shepherd’s Annual Easter Dinner provided a hot meal to hundreds of people in Hamilton’s downtown core who are struggling with poverty and homelessness.

Guests enjoyed a traditional easter meal of ham, scalloped potatoes, vegetables and dessert. According to the Good Shepherd’s manager of shelter services, one in five Hamiltonians live in poverty.

People were served at about 80 at a time in multiple groups throughout the day.

Thirty-five volunteers served the Easter Dinner while many others worked to prepare the food earlier today.