Christians all over the world commemorated the crucifixion of Jesus Christ today by walking the stations of the cross.

In Hamilton this Good Friday about 100 people gathered at Bishop A. Tonnos Park to honour Christ and the suffering he underwent during his journey. People left roses, prayed and sang hymns as they travelled from station to station where 14 crosses mark 14 events of Jesus’ last day on earth.

Bishop A. Tonnos Park is a popular place to be on Good Friday but the crosses that are standing there now are not the original markers of the stations in the park. The first station was blessed by Bishop Tonnos and two days later it was vandalized. Despite the awful crime of destruction, the park was rebuilt.