Golf Canada has announced a new destination for the Canadian Open

The last time the Hamilton Golf and Country Club hosted the Canadian open in 2012 Scott Piercy was the winner. He is still golfing, so he has a chance to do it again in 2019 and in 2023 as Ancaster will be home to the tournament.

Next year will mark the 100th anniversary of when the Hamilton Golf and Country Club first hosted the Canadian open, way back in 1919. The Hamilton Golf and Country Club has hosted the event five times and city Councillor Lloyd Ferguson says it brings a lot of positive attention to the city.

“Having heard the number of 20 million dollar economic uplift, this will bring a lot of money to our restaurants, hotels, but it allows city to showcase our hundred waterfalls, conservation areas, warplane heritage and more”.

No dates have been set for next year’s Canadian Open but former number one Dustin Johnson, who is married to Wayne Gretzky’s daughter will be here.

Adam Atkinson has more…



