After losing a bunch of weight for his role in Dallas Buyers Club, Matthew McConaughey put some weight on for his new film Gold. The plot of the film, directed by Stephen Gaghan (Syriana), is based on the scandal involving Canadian company Bre-X and its founder David Walsh. Starring alongside McConaughey are Édgar Ramírez, Bryce Dallas Howard, Corey Stoll, Toby Kebbell, Craig T. Nelson, Stacy Keach, and Bruce Greenwood.

McConaughey stars as Kenny Wells, a man raised in the mining business, the type of men, like his own father, who aren’t afraid to go out in the mountains and dig fortune from the ground… but in a business where a roll of the dice can be the difference between vast riches and complete failure, the die haven’t been falling his way. Kenny embodies the entrepreneurial spirit of America, perhaps the best part of us, an unshakable belief that survives all obstacles. If only there is a 13th round, Wells will win every fight. So he sells his last possessions and drops off the edge of earth, heading to Indonesia on a near-hunch to find gold he’s convinced is in one of the deepest, darkest jungles on the planet — Borneo.

Gold is rated 14A.


