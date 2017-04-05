Niagara will play host the 2021 Canada Summer Games and while it’s 4 years away, there is still some work to be done to be game ready.

“Now we are going to put together organizing committees, plan budgeting, there will be staff that will need to be hired, there will be infrastructure that will be built or upgraded including here in Niagara Falls.” Jim Diodati, Niagara Falls mayor.

Over 5 000 athletes and coaches from across the country will flock to Niagara in 4 years time. According to Doug Hamilton, who led the charge to bring the games here, there is a lot of work to be done.

“Baseball fields that need new dugouts or have some work done of their outfield fences, same for softball, we have some work to be done at a couple other facilities.”

Officials plans to add seating at Southward community centre in Grimsby, which will host softball and about $400 000 is being spent on upgrading roads to accommodate cycling events. Upgrading West park’s track in St.Catharines is estimated at $2 million and a training facility is also being planned for Henley Island.

Some arenas like the Scotiabank centre in Niagara Falls, where volleyball will be played, are ready to go.

While a budget hasn’t be finalized, Hamilton says operating the games would cost around $30 million. With funding coming from all levels of government and partners like Brock University and Niagara College.