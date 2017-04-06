Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Going in Style

Video credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Zach Braff takes a stab at remaking a classic comedy with Going in Style. The original was released in 1979 and starred George Burns, Art Carney, and Lee Strasberg. In this updated version Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, and Alan Arkin step into the lead roles with Joey King, Matt Dillon, Ann-Margret, and Christopher Lloyd supporting.

These big-hearted, upstanding Brooklynites with a friendship forged on the assembly line at Semtech Steel never saw themselves as the kind of men who would dare to rob a bank. Of course, they never thought their bank would rob them. Now they’re mad as hell. Screwed over by the pension and mortgage systems and convinced they have nothing left to lose, these late-blooming, would-be criminal masterminds throw in together for a one-time plunge into a risky, unfamiliar—and oddly invigorating—world of split-second timing, disguises and getaway cars. Syncing their alibis, they prep to pull the perfect heist and take back what’s theirs if it’s the last thing they do. No more, no less.

“I get scripts all the time, but this one was special,” Caine says in regards to Theodore Melfi’s screenplay. “I loved the fact that it was a comedy, which I rarely get, and also the quality of the relationships. It’s a very charming film, and very funny, but it has depth. And it was a chance to work with Morgan and Alan and, really, from an actor’s point of view, how much better can it get than that?”

Going in Style is rated 14A.


