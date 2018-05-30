GO Trains unaffected by CP Rail strike

Just another Wednesday commute for GO Transit users in Hamilton – despite job action at CP Rail.

“For our GO Transit riders, it’s business as usual,” said Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikens. “We watched the trains leave Hamilton this morning without a problem.”

Three-thousand CP Rail engineers and conductors walked off the job at 10 p.m. Tuesday, even as talks continued with the help of federal mediators.

A second group of workers who had expected to join them on the picket lines are still on the job with a tentative contract agreement.

There were concerns that commuter trains would be affected by a strike but Metrolinx says GO trains are not being disrupted.

“It’s important that railway companies like our pay very close attention to what’s happening day by day – and that’s what we are doing.”

Aikens says there are contingency plans in place should the job action affect GO Trains.