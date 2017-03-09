Burlington GO station delays

Construction of the revamped Burlington GO station started in 2012 and was supposed to be completed by the spring of 2014. Three years later and a budget that’s ballooned to at least $20 million, the station doesn’t look anywhere close to being done.

Burlington councillor Marianne Meed Ward says commuters are tired of looking at it everyday for the past five years. Everyday 7400 Burlington residents use this station. The underground tunnel to the tracks just opened. Fence-lined walkways lead commuters passed what would be the ticket booth to a trailer outside that many thought would have been unnecessary by now.

In the past, Metrolinx blamed the contractor Bondfield and tough winters for the delays. At Queen’s Park, the opposition says the delays are unacceptable. Ontario’s Transportation Minister didn’t defend the delays and says they trust Metrolinx to finish the job.

In a statement Metrolinx said, “Metrolinx shares the public’s disappointment with the delays and performance of the contractor (Bondfield) to date. We appreciate and share our customer’s frustration and apologize for the delays in finishing the final work. We remain completely committed to getting the work done”