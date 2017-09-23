GM layoffs

An ongoing strike at GM’s CAMI facility in Ingersoll is impacting hundreds of jobs in the Niagara region.

255 GM workers at the St. Catharines auto parts plant will be temporarily laid off staring Monday. Several secondary suppliers, including a plant in Niagara Falls have also been impacted, because they don’t need the production.

Almost 3000 workers in Ingersoll have been on strike since Sunday. Unifor Local 199 says they support the CAMI workers’ strike, despite the layoffs. About 90% of the transmissions made in St. Catharines go to the CAMI plant.

The union representing the striking workers says it’s invited management to get talks rolling again, in hopes of reaching a settlement but says its demand that the plant be designated the lead producer of the Chevrolet Equinox to ensure production and jobs aren’t shifted to Mexico hasn’t changed.