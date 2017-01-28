GM cuts 600 jobs

More than 600 jobs are being axed at General Motors assembly plant in Ingersoll. The autoworkers union is calling the move a “betrayal” and one that “reeks of corporate greed.”

General Motors is ceasing production of the first generation GMC Terrain and Chevy Equinox and shifting production of the new model Terrain to Mexico.

Unifor’s national president says the slashed jobs are being moved to Mexico, where labour is cheaper. The average Canadian auto worker makes $35 an hour, the same worker in Mexico would earn $8- $10 an hour.

GM issued this statement today:

General Motors Canada provided Unifor advanced notification of labour impacts related to product changeovers and transition at its CAMI facility as older models are phased out and CAMI begins production of the next-generation Equinox.

There are currently around 3 100 employees at the Ingersoll plant. Industry experts say up to 600 jobs have been added recently so these cuts will return levels to normal.